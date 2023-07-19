Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market research. As per TBRC’s cold drawn seamless steel pipes market forecast, the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.16 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.12% through the forecast period.
The growth in the oil and gas sector is expected to propel the growth of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest cold drawn seamless steel pipes market share. Major players in the market include Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal SA, Jindal Saw Ltd., Salzgitter AG, Tenaris SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Hunan Standard Steel Co Ltd., Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd., US Steel Tabular Products Inc., United Seamless Tubulaar Private Limited., Xiamen Landee Industries Co Ltd., Bri-Steel Manufacturing.
Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market Segments
1) By Product: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Other Products
2) By Production Process: Cross-Roll Piercing And Pilger Rolling, Multi-Stand Plug Mill, Continuous Mandrel Rolling
3) By Application: Precision Instrumentation, Boiler Tubes, Heat Exchanger Tubes, Hydraulic Applications, Fluid Transfer Lines, Rifled Tubes, Bearing Pipes, Mining Applications, Automotive Applications, General Engineering Applications
4) By End-Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Infrastructure And Construction, Power Generation, Automotive, Other End-Use Industries
These types of drawn seamless steel pipes refer to a type of seamless steel pipes made by drawing a solid cylindrical steel billet through a die and over a mandrel into a hollow tube without seams or joints. They are used in a variety of heat transfer equipment, such as super heaters, boilers, and heat exchangers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
