Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Satellite height is a major factor in its utility for use within a communications system. It determines the orbit period, the time that the satellite is visible to a ground station, the footprint (coverage area on earth’s surface), the propagation delay of signals to and from the satellite, and the path attenuation.There are three categories of distance from the earth for satellite orbits and accordingly satellites, which are Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). These have various characteristics and offer advantages as well as disadvantages.

The global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2029 with a CAGR during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch key players include Airbus Defence and Space, OHB SE, JSC Information Satellite Systems, Lockheed Martin, etc.

US is the largest market, with a share over 40 percentage.

In terms of product, LEO and GRO both are the largest segment, with a share over 40 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Earth Observation, followed by Military Surveillance, Navigation, etc

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market is split by Type and by Application.

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

CASC

LEO

GEO

MEO

Beyond GEO

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

R&D

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific

Meteorology

Non-Profit Communications

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

