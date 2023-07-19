Global Blood Meal Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Blood Meal Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Meal Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the blood meal market analysis. As per TBRC’s blood meal market forecast, the blood meal market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.27 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.4% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for animal meat is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest blood meal market share. Major blood meal market leaders include Boyer Valley Company LLC., Terramar Chile SpA, Darling Ingredients Inc., West Coast Reduction Ltd., Valley Proteins Inc., Sanimax APC Inc., The Fertrell Company, Ridley Corporation Limited, Allanasons Pvt Ltd., FASA Group, The Boyer Valley Company, Apelsa Guadalajara.

Blood Meal Market Segments

1) By Source: Porcine Blood, Poultry Blood, Ruminant Blood

2) By Process: Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring and Flash Drying, Spray Drying

3) By Application: Animal Feed, Agriculture, Other Applications

This type of meal refers to the ground-dried blood of animals which is a non-synthetic source of nitrogen used for feeding livestock as a nitrogenous fertilizer. It is used as a high-nitrogen organic fertilizer and a high-protein animal feed.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

