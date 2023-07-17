What Factors Will Drive the External Defibrillators Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2031?

USA, UK External Defibrillators Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The external defibrillators market, a critical segment within the healthcare industry, has experienced significant growth in recent years. With a market size of $2.7 billion in 2021, it is poised for even greater expansion in the coming decade. Projections indicate that by 2031, the market will reach a substantial value of $5.2 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

This steady growth is indicative of the rising demand for external defibrillators, which play a vital role in cardiac care and emergency medical situations. These portable medical devices are designed to deliver controlled electric shocks to the heart, restoring normal heart rhythm during life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

The projected CAGR of 7% demonstrates the market's resilience and potential for expansion. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and the need for immediate intervention, advancements in defibrillator technology, and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

Key Market Players

1. 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐨-𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬

2. 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐠

3. 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘

4. 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐂𝐎.

5. 𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐙𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒

6. 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐤𝐞𝐫

7. 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐍.𝐕.

8. 𝐍𝐢𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐝𝐞𝐧

9. 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐡𝐢 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐢

10. 𝐂𝐔 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐘 𝐆𝐌𝐁𝐇

The external defibrillators market can be further analyzed based on various factors, including end user, product type, and region.

1. 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Public Access Market: This segment includes external defibrillators placed in public spaces such as airports, shopping malls, sports arenas, and other high-traffic areas where immediate response to sudden cardiac arrest is crucial.

• Alternate Care Market: External defibrillators used in alternate care settings, such as outpatient clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehabilitation centers.

• Home: External defibrillators designed for home use, primarily for individuals with a high risk of cardiac events or those with a history of heart disease.

• Hospitals: External defibrillators used in hospitals, including emergency departments, intensive care units, and cardiac care units.

• Pre-Hospitals: This category includes defibrillators used by emergency medical services (EMS) personnel and paramedics in pre-hospital settings, such as ambulances and emergency response vehicles.

2. 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Manual External Defibrillator: Traditional defibrillators that require manual operation by healthcare professionals to deliver electric shocks.

• Automated External Defibrillator (AED): These user-friendly devices are designed to provide audio and visual prompts, allowing even non-medical personnel to use them effectively.

• Semi-Automated External Defibrillator: Similar to AEDs, these devices also provide prompts but require the user to initiate the shock delivery.

• Fully Automated Defibrillator: These defibrillators deliver shocks automatically without any user intervention, analyzing the heart rhythm and administering treatment as needed.

• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD): A specialized type of defibrillator worn by patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest, providing continuous monitoring and the ability to deliver shocks if necessary.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

1. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico):

• The United States is expected to dominate the market in North America due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced medical technologies.

• Canada and Mexico are also significant contributors to the market, driven by increasing awareness about cardiac care and the implementation of public-access defibrillator programs.

2. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe):

• Germany holds a prominent position in the European market, primarily due to its robust healthcare system and advanced medical technology industry.

• France, the United Kingdom, and Italy are key markets driven by a rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and government initiatives to improve emergency medical services.

• Spain and the rest of Europe also contribute to the market growth through increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of innovative medical devices.

3. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific):

• Japan is expected to be a major market in Asia-Pacific due to its aging population and high healthcare expenditures. The country's focus on advanced healthcare technologies contributes to market growth.

• China, with its large population and increasing healthcare spending, offers significant growth opportunities for external defibrillator manufacturers.

• Australia, India, and South Korea are emerging markets driven by the growing awareness of cardiovascular diseases and efforts to improve emergency medical services.

• The rest of Asia-Pacific, including countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, also contributes to the market with the increasing adoption of external defibrillators.

4. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa):

• Brazil is expected to be a significant market in LAMEA due to its large population, high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

• Saudi Arabia and South Africa also contribute to the market with their growing healthcare sectors and initiatives to enhance cardiac care services.

• The rest of LAMEA, including countries in the Middle East and Africa, shows potential for market growth due to improving healthcare access and rising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.

