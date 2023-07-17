Data Visualization Tools Market Research Analysis: Industry Size, Share, and Growth | CAGR of 10.2%

Increasing data complexity, data-driven decision making, real-time visualization demand & self-service analytics are driving Data Visualization Tools market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Data Visualization Tools Market was assessed at $7.4 billion in 2021, and by 2031, it is anticipated to have grown to $19.5 billion, with a CAGR of 10.2%.

Using common visuals to represent data, such as graphs, charts, infographics, and even animations, is known as data visualization. These information visualizations provide simple explanations of complex data relationships and data-driven insights. It is important to emphasize that data visualization may be utilized for a variety of purposes and is not just for data processing teams. Data scientists and analysts use it to find and explain data patterns and trends, while management uses it to express organizational structure and hierarchy.

As organizations generate and collect vast amounts of data, the need for effective data visualization tools becomes paramount. Data visualization tools enable businesses to analyze and present complex data in a visual and easily understandable format. With the rise of big data and the need for data-driven decision-making, organizations are turning to data visualization tools to gain actionable insights and extract meaningful patterns from their data.

In today's competitive business landscape, data-driven decision making is crucial for success. Data visualization tools empower users to explore data visually, enabling them to identify trends, patterns, and correlations that might otherwise be missed. These tools provide interactive and intuitive dashboards, charts, and graphs that allow decision-makers to comprehend data quickly and make informed choices based on insights derived from visual representations of data.

The need for real-time insights and analytics has become increasingly critical for businesses across industries. Data visualization tools with real-time capabilities enable users to visualize and monitor data as it is generated, providing immediate insights into business operations, customer behavior, and market trends. Real-time data visualization enables organizations to react swiftly to changing conditions, identify emerging opportunities, and make proactive decisions.

The shift towards self-service analytics has contributed significantly to the growth of the data visualization tools market. These tools empower business users to explore and analyze data independently without relying on IT or data specialists. With user-friendly interfaces and drag-and-drop functionalities, self-service data visualization tools make it easier for users to create visually appealing and interactive charts and graphs, empowering them to tell compelling data-driven stories and make data-driven decisions.

The key players profiled in the data visualization tools market analysis are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, ALTERYX, INC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Domo, Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Klipfolio Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zegami. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

