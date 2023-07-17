Marine VHF Radio Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Marine VHF Radio Market

Marine VHF radio refers to the radio frequency range between 156.0 and 174 MHz, inclusive.

The "VHF" signifies the very high frequency of the range. In the official language of the International Telecommunication Union the band is called the VHF maritime mobile band. In some countries additional channels are used, such as the L and F channels for leisure and fishing vessels in the Nordic countries (at 155.5–155.825 MHz).

The global Marine VHF Radio market size was valued at USD 119 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 153.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.7 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global core marine VHF radio manufacturers include Icom Inc, Uniden, Standard Horizon (Yaesu) etc. The top 5 companies hold a share about 58 percentage. Japan is the largest market, with a share about 40 percentage, followed by Europe and United States with the share about 25 percentage and 10 percentage

Icom Inc.

Standard Horizon (Yaesu)

Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

Uniden

Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

Entel Group

JVCKENWOOD

Jotron

Navico

SAILOR (Satcom Global)

Furuno

Fujian Feitong Communication Technology

Market segment by Type

Fixed-Mount

Handheld

Market segment by End User

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Marine VHF Radio product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Marine VHF Radio, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Marine VHF Radio from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Marine VHF Radio competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Marine VHF Radio breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Marine VHF Radio market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Marine VHF Radio.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Marine VHF Radio sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

