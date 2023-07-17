Integration Platform as a Service Market Research Report: Adoption Rates and Industry Growth Drivers to 2031

Hybrid integration needs, API integration demand, data security and compliance focus & AI/ML adoption are driving the Integration Platform as a Service market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Integration Platform as a Service Market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase to $37.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 27.5%.

Platform for integration as a service (iPaaS) is a group of cloud services that enables the creation, implementation, and governance of integration flows integrating any number of on-premises and cloud-based operations, services, programs, and data sources inside a single business or among several. Furthermore, the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure as well as the rise in relevance of cloud real-time monitoring in business sectors are the main drivers driving the integration platform as a service market trend.

With organizations embracing a mix of on-premises and cloud-based applications and systems, hybrid integration has become a critical requirement. iPaaS solutions offer seamless integration capabilities that enable organizations to connect disparate systems, applications, and data sources, both on-premises and in the cloud. The trend towards hybrid integration is driven by the need for a unified view of data, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved business agility.

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are essential for connecting different software applications and enabling data exchange between them. iPaaS solutions play a vital role in facilitating API integration, allowing organizations to leverage the functionalities of multiple applications and systems. The increasing demand for API integration is driven by the need to create seamless digital experiences, enable real-time data synchronization, and foster interoperability among various business applications.

As organizations exchange sensitive data across various systems and platforms, data security and compliance have become critical concerns. iPaaS solutions are evolving to address these challenges by incorporating robust security features, such as data encryption, access controls, and compliance frameworks. The trend towards enhanced data security and compliance in iPaaS is driven by stringent regulatory requirements, data privacy concerns, and the need to safeguard valuable business information.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies are increasingly being integrated into iPaaS solutions to enhance automation, intelligent data mapping, and predictive analytics. AI and ML capabilities help organizations streamline integration processes, identify patterns, and gain insights from large volumes of data. The adoption of AI and ML in iPaaS is driven by the desire to automate manual tasks, improve decision-making, and unlock the full potential of data for business growth.

The key players that operate in the integration platform as a service market analysis are Boomi Inc., Celigo, DBSync, elastic.io, Flowgear, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation Jitterbit Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, MuleSoft LLC, Scribe Software Corporation, Seeburger AG, SnapLogic Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Workato Inc., and Zapier. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the integration platform as a service industry.

