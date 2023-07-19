Global Air Ambulance Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10% Rate Through The Forecast Period

XA Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Air Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the air ambulance services market analysis. As per TBRC’s air ambulance services market forecast, the air ambulance services market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.24 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.9% through the forecast period.

The growing cases of chronic diseases are expected to propel the air ambulance services market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest air ambulance services market share. Major air ambulance services market leaders include Petroleum Helicopters International Inc., Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., Acadian Ambulance, Air Methods, Express Aviation Services, AMR Air Ambulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC, IAS Medical Ltd., American Air Ambulance.

Air Ambulance Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Rotary-Wing, Fixed-Wing

2) By Service Type: Domestic, International

3) By Service Operator: Hospital Based, Independent, Government

4) By Application: Inter-Facility, Rescue Helicopter Service, Organ Transplant Logistics, Overweight Patient Transport, Infectious Disease Service, Neonatal Transport, Patient Transport, Other Applications

This type of ambulance service refers to patient medical transportation by helicopter or airplane. This type of ambulance service is helpful to quickly transfer critically injured patients from one place to another who require urgent medical attention from better healthcare facilities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

