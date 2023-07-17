C4ISR Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

C4ISR Market

C4ISR Market

The Global "C4ISR Market" research report

C4ISR Market report

Market Analysis and Insights: Global C4ISR Market

C4ISR is a military terminology, it is by the C2 (Command, Control) evolved, usually translated as command automation system. It is abbreviated of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance.

C4ISR system to provide military information command and management system, improve command efficiency. Now C4ISR has become the nerve center of modern army.

Kosovo war is the first large-scale military use of C4ISR system by US.

This system is the United States in 1962 formed a strategic command and control system, when the main purpose is to cope with nuclear war, so without the overall argument and the overall design of the case, the rush to the military and the Ministry of Defense of the existing system And equipment together to form the initial strategic C3I system. Since there was no set of specialized management agencies, coupled with the data format is not uniform, interconnection has difficulties, so until the early 70s or a loose consortium. After the unified management and planning, and transformation of the computer and other key equipment, unified data format and the implementation of the standardization, so that the system is in good running condition. In the 1991 Gulf War, the United States enabled the system, played an important role in the Gulf, but also exposed poor compatibility, interoperability and poor information sharing capabilities and equipment aging. After the war, after a large-scale update and improvement, become today's C4ISR system.

The global C4ISR market size was valued at USD 128880 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 151080 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.3 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

The technical barriers of C4ISR are high, and the C4ISR manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher, about 51 percentage of global C4ISR are consumption in North America, some of the key players in this market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop, Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd, etc

Market segmentation

C4ISR market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the C4ISR market report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boeing

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

DRS Technologies, Inc.

Market segment by Type

Command & Control

Communications

Computers

Intelligence

Surveillance

Market segment by Application

Land Based System

Naval Systems

Air Force System

Space System

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe C4ISR product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of C4ISR, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of C4ISR from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the C4ISR competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the C4ISR breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

