SSL VPN Products Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

An SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) is a form of VPN that can be used with a standard Web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the installation of specialized client software on the end user's computer. It's used to give remote users with access to Web applications, client/server applications and internal network connections.

A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

SSL Portal VPN: This type of SSL VPN allows for a single SSL connection to a Web site so the end user can securely access multiple network services. The site is called a portal because it is one door (a single page) that leads to many other resources. The remote user accesses the SSL VPN gateway using any modern Web browser, identifies himself or herself to the gateway using an authentication method supported by the gateway and is then presented with a Web page that acts as the portal to the other services.

SSL Tunnel VPN: This type of SSL VPN allows a Web browser to securely access multiple network services, including applications and protocols that are not Web-based, through a tunnel that is running under SSL. SSL tunnel VPNs require that the Web browser be able to handle active content, which allows them to provide functionality that is not accessible to SSL portal VPNs. Examples of active content include Java, JavaScript, Active X, or Flash applications or plug-ins.

The global SSL VPN Products market size was valued at USD 166830 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 243510 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.6 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global SSL VPN Products key players include Pulse Secure, F5, Check Point, etc.

USA is the largest market, with a share about 65 percentage, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 25 percent.

In terms of product, SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500 is the largest segment, with a share nearly 65 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Large Enterprises, followed by Government Sector, Small and MediumSized Enterprises, Research Institutes and Universities, etc



Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco

Citrix

Check Point

SonicWALL

Symantec

Array Networks

AEP

Barracuda

Sangfor

QNO Technology

H3C

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent >1000

Large Enterprises

Small and MediumSized Enterprises

Government Sector

Research Institutes and Universities

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

