IoT in Smart Cities Market Size Expected To Reach $402 Billion By 2027

IoT In Smart Cities Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT in Smart Cities Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT in smart cities market analysis. As per TBRC’s IoT in smart cities market forecast, the IoT in smart cities market size is predicted to reach a value of $402.48 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.4% through the forecast period.

The growing implementation of 5G technology is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest IoT in smart cities market share. Major IoT in smart cities market leaders include Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co, Tech Mahindra Limited., Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited., Siemens Incorporation.

IoT in Smart Cities Market Segments

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Technology: Bluetooth, Cellular Network, RFID, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Smart Building, Smart Healthcare, Smart Energy, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Infrastructure, Other Applications

The Internet of Things (IoT) in smart cities refers to a network of physical devices, vehicles, buildings, and other objects that are embedded with sensors, software, and network connectivity, which enables them to collect and exchange data, within the region of a smart city. It is used to connect various components of the urban infrastructure and create a seamless, efficient, and smart sustainable environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IoT in Smart Cities Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

