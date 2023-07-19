Smart Label Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Smart Label Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Label Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart label market forecast, the smart label market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 16.47 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global smart label industry is due to the increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart label market share. Major smart label companies include Avery Denison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA.

Smart Label Market Segments

● By Component: Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors, Memories, Other Components

● By Labeling Technology: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), NFC Tags, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), Sensing Labels, Electronics Shelf Labels

● By Printing Technology: Flexographic Smart Labels, Digital Smart Labels, Gravure Smart Labels, Screen Smart Labels

● By Application: Retail Inventory, Perishable Goods

● By End-User: Retail, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Transportation, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart labels are special labels that contain advanced technology to provide additional information beyond a traditional label. It is used as directions for using or preparing the product, tips for recycling the packaging, warnings about safety and handling, and scrumptious recipes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Label Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Label Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Label Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

