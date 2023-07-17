Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market

The Global "Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market" research report

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market

OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.

The global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market size was valued at USD 660.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 881.7 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.2 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) key players include ZTT, Fujikura, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65 percentage.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 60 percentage, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 25 percentage.

In terms of product, Layer Stranding Structure OPGW is the largest segment, with a share over 70 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is 110KV~220KV, followed by 220KV~330KV, 330~500KV, etc

Market segmentation

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market is split by Type and by Application.

The major players covered in the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market report are:

ZTT

Fujikura

NKT Cables

Tongguang Cable

Shenzhen SDG

Furukawa

LS Cable & System

Jiangsu Hongtu

Taihan

Sichuan Huiyuan

Elsewedy Cables

Tratos

J-Power Systems

Market segment by Type

Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

Central Tube Structure OPGW

Market segment by Application

Below 66KV

66KV~110KV

110KV~220KV

220KV~330KV

330~500KV

More than 500KV

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

