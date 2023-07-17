Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030
The Global "Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market" research report
Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market
OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.
The global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market size was valued at USD 660.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 881.7 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.2 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) key players include ZTT, Fujikura, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65 percentage.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 60 percentage, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 25 percentage.
In terms of product, Layer Stranding Structure OPGW is the largest segment, with a share over 70 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is 110KV~220KV, followed by 220KV~330KV, 330~500KV, etc
Market segmentation
Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
The major players covered in the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market report are:
ZTT
Fujikura
NKT Cables
Tongguang Cable
Shenzhen SDG
Furukawa
LS Cable & System
Jiangsu Hongtu
Taihan
Sichuan Huiyuan
Elsewedy Cables
Tratos
J-Power Systems
Market segment by Type
Layer Stranding Structure OPGW
Central Tube Structure OPGW
Market segment by Application
Below 66KV
66KV~110KV
110KV~220KV
220KV~330KV
330~500KV
More than 500KV
Market segment by region, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) from 2018 to 2023.
Chapter 3, the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.
More..
