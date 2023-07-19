Global Personal Lubricants Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Personal Lubricants Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Personal Lubricants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s personal lubricants market forecast, the personal lubricants market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 2.14 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global personal lubricants industry is due to the increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction. North America region is expected to hold the largest personal lubricants market share. Major personal lubricants companies include Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, BioFilm Inc., Lifestyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Personal Lubricants Market Segments

● By Type: Water-Based, Silicon-Based, Oil-Based

● By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Drug Stores, Hyper Markets And Super Markets, Specialty Stores

● By End-User: Male, Female

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A personal lubricant is a liquid or gel that both men and women use to increase moisture in the vulva, vagina, or anal region during sex. It is used to reduce friction and irritation during sexual activity, thus lowering the possibility of injury during sex.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Personal Lubricants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Personal Lubricants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

