Medicated Feed Additives Market Size Expected To Reach $15.89 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medicated Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medicated feed additives market forecast, the medicated feed additives market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 15.89 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global medicated feed additives industry is due to the increase in the rise in consumption of poultry products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest medicated feed additives market share. Major medicated feed additives companies include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated., CHS Inc., Zoetis Services LLC, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

Medicated Feed Additives Market Segments

● By Type: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, Other Types

● By Animal Type: Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other Animal Types

● By Mixture Type: Supplements, Concentrates, Premixes, Base Mixes

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medicated feed additives refer to any feed which contains one or more drugs which helps help animals be healthier and productive. Animals are provided medicated feed additives for a variety of reasons, including nutrition, medicine, management of worms, bacterial diseases, and coccidiosis, as well as to prevent mortality.

