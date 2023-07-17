Global US$ 654.73 Million Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2028
Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market by Class (Class I, Class II, Class III)BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the hazardous location LED lighting market trends, size, share and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How big is the Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market?
The global hazardous location LED lighting market size reached US$ 452.52 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 654.73 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2023-2028.
What is Hazardous Location LED Lighting?
Hazardous location LED lighting encompasses lighting fixtures explicitly created for deployment in potentially hazardous or flammable environments, including chemical processing plants, oil refineries, and similar locations. These fixtures are meticulously designed to prevent the ignition of flammable gases, vapors, or dust that may be present in the surrounding atmosphere. LED technology is the preferred choice for hazardous locations owing to its advantages of low energy consumption, extended lifespan, and the ability to produce bright illumination. To ensure safety, these fixtures are engineered with features such as explosion-proof casings, thermal management systems, and sealed electrical components that prevent the generation of heat or sparks that could potentially ignite explosive substances. Hazardous location LED lighting products offer bright and energy-efficient lighting while significantly reducing the risk of fire and explosions. Consequently, they find extensive applications across several sectors, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, pharmaceutical, processing, etc.
Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hazardous-location-led-lighting-market/requestsample
What are the growth prospects and trends in the hazardous location LED lighting industry?
The hazardous location LED lighting market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Additionally, the escalating need for reducing operating costs in hazardous location facilities and the growing awareness of workplace safety has prompted employers to invest in high-quality LED lighting fixtures to ensure the safety of their workers and comply with stringent safety regulations, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing industrialization and the rising investments in infrastructural development activities are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the implementation of stringent safety regulations and standards by multiple organizations, including National Electrical Code (NEC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that mandate the use of explosion-proof and safety-compliant lighting fixtures in hazardous locations to prevent the ignition of flammable gases, vapors, or dust is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the elevating adoption of high-quality LED lighting fixtures that meet these safety requirements in hazardous locations is expected to bolster the hazardous location LED lighting market over the forecasted period.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Class Insights:
Class I
Class II
Class III
Device Type Insights:
Zone 0
Zone 20
Zone 1
Zone 21
Zone 2
Zone 22
End Use Industry Insights:
Oil & Gas
Petrochemical
Industrial
Power Generation
Pharmaceutical
Processing
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
ABB Ltd.,
Dialight PLC,
Emerson Electric Co.,
Glamox AS,
Hilclare Lighting,
Hubbell Limited,
Larson Electronics LLC,
Nemalux Inc.,
Prolux International LLC,
R. Stahl Limited,
Raytec Limited,
Shenzhen CESP Co. Ltd.,
Worklite Lighting LLC
