Surgical Retractor Market Size : Envisioning USD 3,656 Million by 2026, Exclusive Report

Surgical Retractor Market

The surgical retractor market accounted for $2,689 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,656 million by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surgical retractor market accounted for $2,689 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,656 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The surgical retractor market refers to the industry that provides instruments and devices used during surgical procedures to hold tissues or organs away from the surgical site to allow surgeons better visibility and access. Surgical retractors come in a variety of sizes and shapes and can be made of different materials such as stainless steel, titanium, or plastic.

The market is expected to continue growing as the global population ages and the demand for surgical procedures increases. Additionally, advancements in technology are expected to drive innovation in the market, leading to new and improved surgical retractors that are easier to use, more effective, and less invasive.

According to product type, the hand retractors occupied the largest share of surgical retractor market, owing to increase in adoption of these devices in plastic surgeries and small bone and joint surgeries. Therefore, surge in number of plastic surgeries performed across the globe is a major factor that boosts the growth of the segment. However, self-retaining retractors segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the fact that the device has a locking system, which allows surgeons to use both hands. Thus, this renders the surgery to be more convenient for surgeons. In addition, other factors such as rise in awareness related to sue of self-retaining retractors and surge in healthcare expenditure boost the growth of the market.

By application, the abdominal surgeries segment acquired the largest share of the market, owing to surge in number of abdominal surgeries performed worldwide. Furthermore, abdominal surgeries involve large surgical incisions to obtain a better view of the organs involved in the surgery. Therefore, the need of surgical retractors in the abdominal surgeries is higher, which boosts the growth of the market. However, the cardiothoracic surgeries segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in the prevalence of cardiac disorders across the globe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• Hand retractors accounted for approximately one-third share of the market in 2018.

• North America accounted for approximately half the share of the market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

• The cardiothoracic surgeries segment is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

• The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• B Braun Melsungen Ag

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Terumo Corporation

• The Cooper Companies, Inc.

