Perfume Market Size (US$ 50.4 Billion), Trends, Growth, Share by Companies, Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

Perfume Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Global perfume market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Perfume Market?

The global perfume market size reached US$ 35.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during 2023-2028.

What is Perfume?

Perfume is a captivating and alluring fragrance produced typically by mixing aroma compounds and essential oils. It is commonly used by individuals to enhance their scent and leave a lasting impression. Perfume is characterized by its exquisite and diverse range of fragrances, which are carefully crafted using a blend of natural and synthetic ingredients. The characteristics of perfume are highly subjective, as they can vary from person to person. However, in general, perfumes possess a unique and long-lasting aroma that can be categorized into different scent families, such as floral, fruity, woody, oriental, and fresh. These fragrances are carefully balanced to create a harmonious and captivating olfactory experience. Perfume offers a multitude of features that make it a sought-after product in various industries.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Perfume Industry?

The rising awareness about personal grooming and self-expression represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth of perfume. The innovative fragrance formulations and packaging designs are facilitating the product sales, thereby boosting the market growth. The expansion of the online retail sector is providing convenience and accessibility, thereby propelling the market growth. Coupled with this, the easy distribution of the product at affordable price points through various distribution channels, including specialty stores, departmental stores, duty-free shops, and supermarkets and hypermarkets, is driving the market toward growth. Numerous celebrity endorsements, along with increasing number of brand collaborations are driving the market growth of perfume. The increasing demand for organic and natural fragrance options is driving the market toward growth. In line with this, the rising popularity of niche and luxury perfumes is stimulating the market growth.

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Perfume Market?

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Avon Products Inc.

• Natura Cosméticos SA

• Chanel SA

• Coty Inc.

• LVMH

• L'Oréal SA.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on perfume type, category, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Perfume Type:

• Premium Perfume Products

• Mass Perfume Products

Based on Category:

• Female Fragrances

• Male Fragrances

• Unisex Fragrances

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Speciality stores

• Departmental stores

• Online stores

• Hypermarkets & supermarkets

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Brazil

• United States

• Germany

• France

• Russia

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

