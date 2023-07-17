"The Escorts", a survival kit and song book by Malcolm Duff on "the good, the bad and the ugly" of Alzheimer’s disease
Pulled into the darkness of the disease, the narrator explains his own path to finding the light, and how to keep the life of a helper from falling to pieces.
“God does not play dice,” said Albert Einstein. It’s true. He prefers puzzles.”SAINT GEORGES SUR FONTAINE, SEINE-MARITIME, FRANCE, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A songwriter takes care of his wife with Alzheimer's disease. He stumbles forward in his role as helper, she staggers backwards, but they do not fall. For if neither can see a future, they remain linked by the shadows of the past and a present in which music is the only palliative, and love the only saving grace on the stony path they share towards the light.
— Malcolm Duff
Initially entitled "Letters from the Front Line", in a ferocious ten-year battle with his wife's illness, with time, bureaucracy, money and family, Duff shows how the disease acts as a catalyst, intensifying people's reactions without itself being consumed, to the point in some of transforming love into hatred.
Roaming from the Highlands of Scotland to the great plains of the USA, from Greece to Normandy and Corsica, this hard-hitting, eye-witness account covers the seven stages of the disease and the seven trials that any helper must overcome, the mistakes made, the problems encountered, the physical and metaphysical issues involved, thereby constituting a survival kit for all those facing a fatal illness.
And if in the end only music and love help him survive, the narrator shows how the two go hand in hand, are as vital for the patients as for the people who accompany them: "The Escorts" is punctuated by chapters on the inspiration for the songs written and recorded while writing the book, providing a soundtrack for the novel, such that it not only speaks to us, but sings.
"Moved by song, steeped in loneliness but brimming with wit and humanity, and ultimately shot through with hope, "The Escorts" is a tribute to the depths of compassion and a monument to the fragile joy of life." Olympia, Cambridge
"A magnificent manuscript… profound and poetic… a story sublimated by song" Austin Macauley, New York
"The songs from the singer-songwriter duo, Malcolm Duff and Maristela Da Silva, are a somberly enlightening lesson in universal compassion...." A&R Factory, London
"What do you feel as Alzheimer's disease gradually takes away a loved one? … Beyond words, this moving story comes to life in the songs of the album "The Escorts". Editions du Panthéon, Paris
"Your book is really honest – the good, the bad and the ugly – something very different from other essays or books about the topic." Riverstone Senior Life Services, New York
"The Escorts" is available English, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, and Ukrainian, and is currently being translated into German and Chinese.
https://www.amazon.com/stores/Malcolm-Duff/author/B0C7RPN7WD?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true
The Escorts album is available here:
https://malcolmduff.bandcamp.com/album/the-escorts
About the Author
Of Scottish origin, Malcolm Duff has been a university professor and translator in France since 1975. He is also a musician and singer-songwriter, member of SACEM, the French Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers.
A professional translator since 1987, previously CEO of two ISO 9001-certified translation companies, for three years he was senior translator in technology for UNESCO Paris, and in law for the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.
A self-taught musician (piano, guitar, mandolin, harmonica and vocals), Malcolm Duff began learning the piano at the age of four. After playing in bands in the UK in the 70s and settling in France, he continued to write songs and record them after meeting Maristela Da Silva, now his co-composer.
