Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report Forecast 2023-2028 | Size ( US$ 540.8 Bn) and Growth Rate (CAGR of 4.4%)

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled "𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐄𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global courier, express and parcel market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market?

The global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market size reached US$ 415.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 540.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)?

Courier, express, and parcel (CEP) refers to a segment of the logistics industry that specializes in the transportation and delivery of packages, documents, and parcels from senders to recipients. It encompasses a wide range of services that are designed to ensure the efficient, secure, and timely movement of goods. CEP companies provide a range of value-added services, including tracking and tracing capabilities, proof of delivery, insurance options, customs clearance for international shipments, and customer support. They utilize a combination of transportation modes, such as trucks, vans, airplanes, and even bicycles or motorbikes, for last-mile deliveries in urban areas. Furthermore, couriers are responsible for the delivery of small and time-sensitive items, typically on a same-day or next-day basis. They focus on speed and reliability, offering quick and door-to-door services for urgent shipments. Express services are like couriers but often operate on a larger scale, providing time-definite delivery options for domestic and international shipments. Parcel services primarily handle the transportation and delivery of larger packages or multiple items, offering both standard and expedited shipping options. These services are commonly used by e-commerce retailers, online marketplaces, and individuals as well.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Courier, Express and Parcel Industry?

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This, coupled with an increasing need for efficient and reliable delivery services to transport parcels from sellers to buyers is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the shift in consumer buying behavior toward online shopping and proliferating online retailers is driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for international shipping and logistics services due to the increasing engagement of several businesses in cross-border transactions is contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the development of dense urban areas, especially in the emerging economies. Moreover, CEP providers have adapted to these urban logistics challenges by implementing innovative delivery methods, such as drones, autonomous vehicles, and lockers, to ensure timely and convenient deliveries in urban areas, which, in turn, is facilitating the growth of the market. Apart from this, significant technological advancements, along with automation, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics are improving operational efficiency, route planning, tracking capabilities, and customer service, which is helping CEP providers to streamline their operations, enhance delivery speed, optimize resource utilization, and offer real-time visibility to customers, thereby driving the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising demand for fast and convenient deliveries, along with the rising work from home (WFH) working culture and increasing corporate giftings, are creating a positive outlook for the courier, express, and parcel market further across the globe.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Courier, Express and Parcel Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Aramex PJSC

• Deutsche Post AG

• Fedex Corporation

• La Poste SA

• Pos Malaysia Berhad

• Poste Italiane SpA.

• PostNL NV

• Qantas Courier Limited

• Royal Mail Group Plc

• SF Express Co. Ltd.

• SG Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Singapore Post Ltd.

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Yamato Transport Co.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market based on service type, destination, type, end-use sector, and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

• B2B (Business-to-Business)

• B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

• C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

Based on Destination:

• Domestic

• International

Analysed by Type:

• Air

• Ship

• Subway

• Road

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

• Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

• Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities

• Others

Regional Analysis:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

