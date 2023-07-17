Weather Forecasting Services Market Size is Poised to Reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028

Weather Forecasting Services Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global weather forecasting services market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Overview of Weather Forecasting Services Market

Weather forecasting services utilize advanced technologies and scientific methods to predict weather conditions for specific locations. They also provide insights into various surface changes on the Earth caused by atmospheric conditions, such as storms, tides, snow, floods, and more. These services play a crucial role in agriculture by helping farmers control pests and crop diseases through accurate timing for pesticide application. By reducing weather-related losses, they contribute to improved societal benefits, including the protection of life, property, public health, and safety. Weather forecasting services have widespread applications across sectors like aviation, energy and utilities, transportation, BFSI, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and more.

How Big Is the Weather Forecasting Services Market?

The global weather forecasting services market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The weather forecasting services market is experiencing significant growth driven by several factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing need for effective disaster management. Additionally, the market is fueled by changing climate conditions, energy transitions, and government investments in research and development activities. Another significant growth factor is the widespread adoption of weather forecasting services by farmers to optimize their operations, improve yields, and maximize profits by leveraging precipitation forecasts, wind alerts, and actionable insights. Furthermore, these services are utilized to enhance irrigation methods for boosting agricultural production. The demand for weather forecasting services is also rising in areas such as network communications for land and sea rescue, administration, and support operations. Moreover, the introduction of supercomputers for accurate weather predictions is expected to drive the market in the future.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Forecasting Type:

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

Breakup by Purpose:

Operational Efficiency

Safety

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

Transportation

Aviation

Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Agriculture

Media

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are AccuWeather Inc., AerisWeather, BMT Group, Custom Weather, DTN, ENAV S.p.A., Fugro, International Business Machines Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd. and StormGeo AS.

