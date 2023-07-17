Weather Forecasting Services Market Size is Poised to Reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028
The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global weather forecasting services market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Overview of Weather Forecasting Services Market
Weather forecasting services utilize advanced technologies and scientific methods to predict weather conditions for specific locations. They also provide insights into various surface changes on the Earth caused by atmospheric conditions, such as storms, tides, snow, floods, and more. These services play a crucial role in agriculture by helping farmers control pests and crop diseases through accurate timing for pesticide application. By reducing weather-related losses, they contribute to improved societal benefits, including the protection of life, property, public health, and safety. Weather forecasting services have widespread applications across sectors like aviation, energy and utilities, transportation, BFSI, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and more.
How Big Is the Weather Forecasting Services Market?
The global weather forecasting services market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2023-2028.
Global Industry Trends and Drivers:
The weather forecasting services market is experiencing significant growth driven by several factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing need for effective disaster management. Additionally, the market is fueled by changing climate conditions, energy transitions, and government investments in research and development activities. Another significant growth factor is the widespread adoption of weather forecasting services by farmers to optimize their operations, improve yields, and maximize profits by leveraging precipitation forecasts, wind alerts, and actionable insights. Furthermore, these services are utilized to enhance irrigation methods for boosting agricultural production. The demand for weather forecasting services is also rising in areas such as network communications for land and sea rescue, administration, and support operations. Moreover, the introduction of supercomputers for accurate weather predictions is expected to drive the market in the future.
What Is Included In Market Segmentation?
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Forecasting Type:
Short-range Forecasting
Medium-range Forecasting
Long-range Forecasting
Breakup by Purpose:
Operational Efficiency
Safety
Others
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Breakup by End User:
Transportation
Aviation
Energy and Utilities
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Agriculture
Media
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:
The Major Players in the market are AccuWeather Inc., AerisWeather, BMT Group, Custom Weather, DTN, ENAV S.p.A., Fugro, International Business Machines Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd. and StormGeo AS.
