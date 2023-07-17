Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Segmentation, Size, Demand, Analysis and Research Report 2023-2028

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Report 2023-2028

Saudi Arabia perfume market is primarily driven by the growing trend of personal grooming. At present, Arabic perfumes represent the most popular product type.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia perfume market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Saudi Arabia perfume market?

The Saudi Arabia perfume market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during 2023-2028.

What is perfume?

Perfume represents a fragrant liquid which offers a pleasant smell upon application. It is obtained by combining water, alcohol, aroma compounds, essential oils, fixatives, solvents, etc. Some of the common natural ingredients utilized in the production of perfumes include grasses, flowers, spices, roots, balsams, resins, fruits, leaves, woods, gums, animal secretions, etc. Perfumes have widely become an essential part of day-to-day life to make the individual smell and feel good.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Saudi Arabia perfume industry?

The emerging trend of personal grooming is primarily driving the Saudi Arabia perfume market. Additionally, the increasing consumer inclination towards exotic ouds and luxury fragrances, on account of the elevating standards of living, is further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, several regional players are introducing rich and warm oriental fragrances as per the halal regulations and with natural ingredients, such as musk, amber, exotic flowers, etc., to expand their customer base, which, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing number of aggressive promotional activities on social media platforms and the easy product availability on online retail channels are also positively influencing the market growth across the country.

Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing devices that aid the consumers in creating their own customized personal fragrances by combining various spices, aromas, essential oils, etc., as per their choice are anticipated to fuel the Saudi Arabia perfume market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market companies including:

Top Perfume Companies in Saudi Arabia

• Abdul Samad Al Qurashi

• Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes

• Ajmal Perfumes

• Arabian Oud

• Rasasi Perfume Industry LLC

• Rashat

• Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Price:

• Premium Products

• Mass Products

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

• Unisex

Breakup by Product:

• Arabic

• French

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

