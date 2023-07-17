Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Growth Rate (CAGR of 33.6%), Trends Analysis, and Opportunities 2023-2028

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global connected drug delivery devices market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global connected drug delivery devices market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market?

Global connected drug delivery devices market size reached US$ 652.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,517.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6% during 2023-2028.

What is Connected Drug Delivery Devices?

Connected drug delivery devices, which are smart and wireless electronic devices, facilitate the precise administration of therapeutic medications. They provide features such as dosage reminders, adherence trackers, alarms, and tracking tools, as well as educational and feedback tools for personalized patient care. User-friendly and patient-centric, these connected drug delivery devices are characterized by their speed, efficiency, and easy accessibility. Connected drug delivery devices prove extremely effective in the remote monitoring of patients diagnosed with diabetes, hepatitis C, tuberculosis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and clinically isolated syndrome. Consequently, they find extensive utilization in healthcare facilities across the globe.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Industry?

The primary driver behind the connected drug delivery devices market is the shifting consumer preferences toward home-based patient care across countries and the increasing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases. Apart from this, the growing focus on preventive care is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the emerging trend of integrating cloud-based computing solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) technology with healthcare applications further fuels the market growth. In line with this, the rising inclination among manufacturers to continuously introduce devices that can connect to apps and programs, facilitate data transfer, automate tracking, and enhance patient safety is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the inflating expenditure in research and development (R&D) activities, the expanding medical industry, and the escalating adoption rates of connected devices in laboratories and hospitals to maintain electronic health records (EHR) are expected to bolster the connected drug delivery devices market over the forecasted period

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Adherium Ltd.

• BioCorp Production

• Cohero Health Inc. (AptarGroup Inc.)

• Elcam Medical ACS. Ltd

• Findair Sp. z o. o.

• Merck KGaA

• Phillips Medisize (Molex LLC)

• Propeller Health (Resmed Inc.)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product, end user, technology and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Connected Sensors

o Connected Inhaler Sensors

o Connectable Injection Sensors

• Integrated Connected Devices

o Connected Inhalation Devices

o Connected Injection Devices

Based on End User:

• Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

• Homecare

Analysed by Technology:

• Bluetooth

• NFC

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

