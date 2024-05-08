MDB Expands the TE and TF Series Cutting and Mulching Accessory Heads for Green Climber Remote-Controlled Tool Carriers

About

MDB Srl was founded in 1977 by Mario Di Biase in Abruzzo, Italy. MDB’s vision is to manufacture safe mechanical solutions with Italian ingenuity and design excellence. The daily mission is to enable our global customers to use innovative machines to perform their work in a safe and efficient manner. The Green Climber line of products are remote-controlled portable tool carriers that operate in extreme steep sloped conditions, while keeping the operator safe. The Green Climber machines allow for a wide range of accessories depending on the task and are present in the sectors of forestry, roadside grass cutting on motorways and highways, landscaping, and agriculture. MDB also produce Speciality Machines including PocketLift, Pocketbucket and MiniPalla that operate in the logistics, mining, and construction sectors as remote-controlled forklifts and earth moving machines. MDB also operates in the petrochemical field by producing machinery for the installation, extraction, and transport of heat exchangers. The carriers allow for the extraction of long heat exchanger rods for cleaning purposes at large refineries worldwide.