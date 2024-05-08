MDB Expands the TE and TF Series Cutting and Mulching Accessory Heads for Green Climber Remote-Controlled Tool Carriers
MDB has expanded accessory options to include wider cutting heads, expanded choice of utensils, and bite limiter rotors for mulching.
We continue to evolve our Green Climber accessory heads by incorporating direct customer feedback into our designs, to optimize our products for customers, all while keeping the operator safe.”FOSSACESIA, CHIETI, ITALY, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDB Srl has made significant improvements to their TE Series and TF Series accessory heads, which are compatible with MDB Green Climber remote-controlled tool carriers.
— Marco Di Biase, co-owner of MDB Srl
First, MDB has introduced a new wider cutting head, the Green Climber TE 160 Series, for grass, weeds, and brush. This wider design allows for faster and more efficient clearing of land, saving time and fuel. The TE 160 is compatible with the Green Climber LV 600 PRO and LV 800 PRO models.
Secondly, MDB has expanded the TE Series (including TE 130 and TE 160) to offer four different cutting utensil options: standard knives, standard hammers, heavy knives, and heavy hammers. This gives customers more flexibility to choose the right tool for the job, depending on the vegetation and workload. Blades are ideal for cutting grass and fibrous weeds, while hammers are better suited for tougher materials like light brush, reeds, and saplings. TE 130 and TE 160 flails are compatible with Green Climber LV 400X, LV 500 PRO, LV 600 PRO, and LV 800 PRO tool carriers.
Thirdly, the TF series has been expanded with 3 new models: TF 125, TF 130, and TF 150, all featuring bite limiter rotors. These rotors offer several advantages, including maintaining consistent cutting speed, reducing the risk of stalling, minimizing wear on the teeth, and creating finer mulch. The TF Series mulchers are compatible with Green Climber LV 400X, LV 500 PRO, LV 600 PRO, and LV 800 PRO tool carriers.
It's important to note that both the TE and TF Series have been CNR (Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche) certified for safety, as announced in February 2023. This certification ensures the accessory heads operate within safety limitations for the amount of debris thrown during operation.
"We are constantly improving our Green Climber accessory heads based on customer feedback," says Marco Di Biase, co-owner of MDB. "Our goal is to optimize our products for performance while keeping the operator safe."
MDB at a glance:
MDB Srl was founded in 1977 by Mario Di Biase in Abruzzo, Italy. MDB’s vision is to manufacture safe mechanical solutions with Italian ingenuity and design excellence. The daily mission is to enable our global customers to use innovative machines to perform their work in a safe and efficient manner. The Green Climber series is a line of products that are remote-controlled portable tool carriers and operate in extreme steep sloped conditions, while keeping the operator safe. The Green Climber machines allow for a wide range of accessories depending on the task and are present in the sectors of forestry, roadside grass cutting on motorways and highways, landscaping, and agriculture. In addition, MDB produces a series of remote-controlled speciality machines, such as tracked forklifts, skid steers and petrochemical heat exchanger extractors all focused on operator safety. For more information on MDB Srl visit our website.
email us here
MDB Srl Green Climber Product Line