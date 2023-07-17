Smart Insulin Pens Market Size (USD 298.8 Million by 2030): Meeting Healthcare Needs and Propelling Growth

Smart Insulin Pens Market

Rise in technological advancements and the growing awareness about cheaper and better pill dispensers are expected to favour the Industry's growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart insulin pens are used for external insulin delivery, thus offering an easy-to-carry solution to diabetes management. A smart insulin pen or connected pen is an insulin pen that pairs with a mobile app. It helps to manage diabetes by improving insulin administration. These “second-generation” pens pair with USB or Bluetooth technology to enable wireless transmission of data to the app. This makes titrating insulin or making changes to regimes easier. Smart pens can streamline diabetes information across multiple platforms.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟒.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟗𝟖.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Surge in incidence of diabetic patients and simple functioning & accuracy related to insulin dosing drive the growth of the global smart insulin pens market. However, there are certain disadvantages associated with the use of insulin pen such as two types of insulin cannot be mixed in an insulin pen, thus increasing the frequency of injections needed. This in turn impedes the smart insulin pens industry growth. The upsurge in demand for smart insulin pens, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for smart insulin pens market size growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Berlin-Chemie

• Bigfoot Biomedical

• Digital Medics Pty Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Emperra GmbH

• Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

• Medtronic PLC

• Novo Nordisk

• Pendiq

• Sanofi.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global smart insulin pens market based on type, end-user, usability, and region.

Based on end-user, the hospital and clinics segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the home care settings segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on usability, the reusable segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the prefilled segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

• Based on type, the second generation pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

• Based on usability, the pre-filled pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

• Based on end users, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for nearly half of the share of the global smart insulin pens market in 2020.

• Region wise, Europe constitutes the largest market share for smart insulin pens market, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

