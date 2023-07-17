Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Size (US$ 51.0 Billion), Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

Secondhand Luxury Goods Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global secondhand luxury goods market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

How Big is the Secondhand Luxury Goods Market?

The global secondhand luxury goods market size reached US$ 31.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2023-2028.

What are Secondhand Luxury Goods?

Secondhand luxury goods represent the high-end and premium products that are purchased by the second or later end user. They usually include artworks, jewelry, footwear, antique furniture, apparel, fashion accessories, including bags and watches, etc. Numerous luxury goods are generally durable with an extended warranty period, which makes them suitable for the resale market. In line with this, they also offer economic benefits to the seller. Secondhand luxury goods aid in minimizing the dependence on high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new items and reducing waste production levels. As such, they are sold at charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, auctions, privately-owned consignment shops, etc., across the globe.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Secondhand Luxury Goods Market?

The increasing consumer living standards and the inflating disposable income levels are primarily driving the second-hand luxury goods market. Additionally, the escalating demand for high-end fashion accessories at lower prices and the growing popularity of limited capsule collections and fashion drops are further catalysing the market growth. Besides this, numerous second hand luxury platforms are extensively investing in authentication procedures and quality checks to provide a safe and reliable environment for customers to re-sell and buy luxury goods, which is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the easy availability of secondhand luxury goods on online platforms is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising number of online re-selling platforms and the diminishing stigma of using pre-owned luxury goods are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, various online resale sites are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands to enhance the reputation of pre-owned luxury, which is expected to fuel the secondhand luxury goods market over the forecasted period.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Secondhand Luxury Goods Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Fashionphile Group LLC.

• Fendi

• Garderobe

• Inseller

• Luxepolis

• Luxury Closet, Inc.

• So Chic Boutique

• The Closet

• The RealReal Inc.

• Timepiece360

• Vestiaire Collective

• Yoogi's Closet, Inc.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, demography and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Handbags

• Jewelry & Watches

• Clothing

• Small Leather Goods

• Footwear

• Accessories

• Other

Breakup by Demography:

• Women

• Men

• Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

