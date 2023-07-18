Glufosinate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Glufosinate Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Glufosinate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s glufosinate market forecast, the glufosinate market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global glufosinate industry is due to the demand for genetically modified crops. North America region is expected to hold the largest glufosinate market share. Major glufosinate companies include Bayer AG, YongNong BioSciences Co Ltd., UPL Limited., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hebei Veyong Biochemical Co Ltd.

Glufosinate Market Segments

● By Crop Type: Genetically Modified Crops, Conventional Crops

● By Formulation: Aqueous Suspension, Liquid, Suspension Concentrate, Soluble (Liquid) Concentrate, Other Formulations

● By Application: Non-Agricultural, Agricultural, Oilseeds And Pulses, Grains And Cereals, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glufosinate is a broad-spectrum herbicide that has caused glyphosate to exert huge selection pressure on weed populations. It is a nonselective foliar herbicide used for broadcast burndown applications of canola, corn, sweet corn, soybeans, and sugar beet before planting or before emergence.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Glufosinate Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Glufosinate Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

