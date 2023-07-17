Future of AR in Healthcare Market: Projections and Investment Opportunities

AR in Healthcare Market

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current AR in healthcare market trends and estimations from 2018 to 2026,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AR in healthcare market size was valued at $609.60 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.4% from 2019 to 2026.

• CAGR: 27.4%

• Current Market Size: USD 4.23 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2019- 2026

• Base Year: 2019

Augmented Reality (AR) technology is rapidly transforming various industries, and healthcare is no exception. In recent years, AR has shown immense potential in enhancing patient care, medical training, diagnosis, and surgical procedures. With the advancement of AR technology and its integration with healthcare systems, the future of AR in the healthcare industry looks promising. In this article, we will delve into the market projections and investment opportunities in AR healthcare applications.

𝐀𝐑-𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠:

One of the significant applications of AR in healthcare is medical training and education. Traditional medical education often relies on textbooks and lectures, but AR technology enables a more interactive and immersive learning experience. Medical students and healthcare professionals can use AR to visualize complex anatomical structures, practice surgical procedures, and simulate patient cases, leading to better skill acquisition and retention. As the demand for specialized medical training grows, investment opportunities in AR medical training platforms and content development are likely to increase.

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞:

AR has the potential to improve patient care by providing real-time information to healthcare providers at the point of care. AR-enabled smart glasses or headsets can display patient data, vital signs, and medical history in the clinician's field of view, allowing for more accurate and efficient diagnoses. Furthermore, AR can assist in surgical planning and navigation, reducing errors and improving surgical outcomes. Investors may find opportunities in AR healthcare startups focusing on patient care solutions and AR-integrated medical devices.

𝐀𝐑 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞:

The telemedicine industry has experienced significant growth, especially in remote and underserved areas. AR can enhance the telemedicine experience by enabling remote doctors to virtually examine patients through AR-based tools. By overlaying medical information on the patient's body or environment, AR can assist in remote diagnoses and treatment recommendations. As telemedicine continues to expand, investors should keep an eye on AR technologies that facilitate virtual consultations and remote medical examinations.

𝐀𝐑 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Rehabilitation is another area where AR is making a difference. AR-based rehabilitation tools can aid patients in their recovery by providing interactive exercises and real-time feedback. These AR applications can improve patient engagement, adherence to treatment plans, and overall rehabilitation outcomes. Investment opportunities may arise in AR rehabilitation platforms and devices that target specific patient populations, such as those recovering from injuries or stroke.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

While the future of AR in healthcare holds significant promise, there are challenges that need to be addressed. Data privacy and security are critical concerns in healthcare, and the integration of AR technology must comply with strict regulatory standards. Additionally, healthcare professionals need to be adequately trained to use AR effectively, necessitating continuous education and skill development programs.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By product, the AR input devices segment occupied 16.2% share of the AR in healthcare market in 2018.

By technology, head mounted devices segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the AR in healthcare market forecast period.

The hospital and clinics segment accounted for 63.6% share of the market in 2018.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐑 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 –

Microsoft Corporation,

Alphabet Inc. (Google),

Sony Corporation,

Siemens (Siemens Healthcare),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips),

AccuVein Inc.,

EchoPixel,

DAQRI,

Atheer, Inc,

Orca Health, Inc.

