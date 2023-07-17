AI in Insurance Market Analysis: Regional Trends, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2031

AI in Insurance Market

AI in Insurance Market by Offering, Deployment Model, Technology, Enterprise Size, End-user, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2031

Service segment to experience fastest growth owing to availability of wide range of AI services for almost every task in the big data analytics portfolio through libraries on cloud or APIs.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (AMR) released a market report that quotes, “AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End-user (Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance), by Application (Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis, Customer Profiling and Segmentation, Product and Policy Design, Underwriting and Claims Assessment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"

The research report offers detailed information on the driving factors, market size and share analysis, competition analysis, research methodology, market dynamics, key market segments, top investment pockets, and market forecast. It offers comprehensive insights into company profiles, strategies, product/service portfolios, contact information, recent developments, and revenue generated by the key market players.

At the same time, the report contains Porters Five Forces Analysis, Covid-19 impact analysis, value chain analysis, and industry pain-point analysis. The report is an excellent resource for businesses, investors, shareholders, and new entrants looking for a thorough grasp of the industry in order to make informed decisions and make intelligent business decisions based on the business objectives.

The key players that operate in the AI in insurance market are Applied Systems, Cape Analytics, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Quantemplate, Salesforce, Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Shift Technology, SimpleFinance, Slice Insurance Technologies, Vertafore, Inc, Zego, and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period 2022 - 2031

Base Year 2021

Market Size in 2020 $2.74 billion

Market Size in 2030 $45.74 billion

CAGR 32.56%

Drivers

Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI & machine learning

Rise in preference for personalized insurance services

Increase in collaboration between insurance companies and AI & machine learning solution company

Opportunities

Increase in government initiatives

Rise in investments to leverage the AI technology

Restraints

Higher deployment cost of AI

Advanced machine learning

Lack of skilled labor

The growth of the AI in insurance market surged during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as various companies started to implement AI into their processes to save time, reduce costs, improve customer experience, and increase profitability.

The AI in insurance market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment model, technology, enterprise size, end users, application, and region.

On the basis of offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.

By technology, it is classified into machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and others.

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of end user, it is classified into life & health Insurance and property & casualty insurance.

Based on application, the market is classified into fraud detection & credit analysis, customer profiling & segmentation, product & policy design, and underwriting & ai in insurance claims assessment.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

