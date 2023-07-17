Vodka Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 65.44 Billion by 2028

Vodka Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global vodka market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Vodka, a potent and transparent distilled alcoholic beverage, has a long-standing tradition of being produced through the fermentation or distillation of liquids derived from various sources, such as molasses, fruits, potatoes, and several grains, including corn, rye, wheat, and rice. During its production process, malt is also added as an active condiment, aiding in the conversion of grain starch into sugars. These ingredients are then enclosed in barrels to create ethyl alcohol, which is later heated to yield the final product. Consumption of vodka in moderation offers various benefits, such as improved sleep quality, reduced cholesterol levels, oral hygiene maintenance, stimulation of hair growth, prevention of blood clotting, enhanced cardiovascular health, and a relaxing effect, making it a popular choice for recreational and rejuvenating purposes. In addition to this, this beverage is commonly used to enhance the aroma and flavor of cooked sauces.

How Big Is the Vodka Market?

The global vodka market size reached US$ 44.54 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 65.44 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.52% during 2023-2028.

Vodka Market Trends and Drivers:

The high consumption of alcoholic beverages, the shift in consumer preference towards premium and ultra-premium drinks, rising urbanization levels, and the emerging trend of socializing and casual drinking in bars, restaurants, and clubs, particularly among the younger demographic at events and social gatherings, are primarily driving the vodka market. Besides this, the escalating acceptance of this flavored beverage in various tastes, including cranberry, lime, and raspberry, and the increasing inclination toward grain-based variants known for their authentic and natural tastes are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of fruit-based vodka with a lower alcohol content by the leading manufacturers to cater to consumer demands is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product endorsements, ongoing investments to increase beverage production, the accessibility of this drink at affordable prices, and the establishment of breweries are expected to bolster the vodka market in the coming years.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Flavored

Non-Flavored

Quality Insights:

Standard

Premium

Ultra-Premium

Distribution Channel Insights:

Off Trade

On Trade

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Industry?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Limited?etc., Becle SAB de CV, Brown–Forman Corporation, Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Lagfin S.C.A.), Diageo plc, Distell Group Limited, Iceberg Vodka Corporation, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard, Russian Standard Vodka LLC, Stoli Group S. à r.l., Suntory Holdings Limited

