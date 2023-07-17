WEBINAR .: From Data to Decision Unlocking the Power of Automation

Submit Release
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Quant Agency is an innovative Fintech firm specialized in cutting-edge quantitative analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming webinar titled "From Data to Decision Unlocking the Power of Automation". This online event is set to take place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10 AM (UTC+1) and promises to be an insightful exploration of how automation, transparency and connectivity can revolutionize decision-making in the financial industry.

As financial and capital markets grow increasingly complex and data-driven, making informed decisions is paramount for institutional investors and asset managers. Capital Quant Agency recognizes the challenges faced by these key players and our webinar aims to equip attendees with invaluable insights and practical strategies to address these challenges.

We are excited to present this unique opportunity for industry professionals to explore the untapped potential of automation. Our mission is to revolutionize the financial landscape by providing our clients with the most advanced tools to optimize their decision-making processes and achieve greater success.

To secure your spot and unlock the power of automation in the world of finance, register now for the webinar at https://bit.ly/46HoCEd . After registering via this form, you will soon receive an invitation to attend this virtual webinar. The participation in this webinar is absolutely free of charge for all attendees.

