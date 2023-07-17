ELEVEN SPORTS MEDIA TO ENGAGE MIDWEST BUSINESS COMMUNITY WITH CHICAGO FIRE FC LAUNCH
Eleven Sports Media launch a partnership with MLS team Chicago Fire FC that brings a unique opportunity for the Chicago business communityCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eleven Sports Media are today launching a partnership with Midwestern MLS team Chicago Fire FC that brings a unique opportunity for the local Chicago business community to partner with a leading MLS franchise.
Established in the English Premier League and MLS, as well as most recently launching into NFL, Eleven’s award-winning partnership model will enable Chicago’s small business community to access a significant roster of rights, including digital and social media branding, B2B events and other experiences at one of US Sports most renowned stadiums, Soldier Field.
Dave Baldwin, Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations, commented: “Eleven Sports Media is a proven leader in their space, and we’ve seen first-hand the work they’ve done in Europe and here in the United States,” said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations, Dave Baldwin. “At the Chicago Fire, we value being a part of the local community and providing opportunities for organizations of all levels to have access to the Club. Through the Eleven Sports Media Program, local businesses will receive benefits such as digital advertising, B2B events, and customized experiences at Soldier Field.”
Matt Cairns, Founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Media, said: “When we started speaking to the team, it was clear they had a real focus on wanting to create better opportunities in and around Chicago for local businesses to leverage an association with the Fire. We are perfectly placed to do that and it’s the foundation for a great partnership.”
In addition to the Small Business Partner Program, Eleven Sports Media will also be featured across Chicago Fire FC Soccer In The Community youth soccer camp jerseys for the 2023 Season.
Cairns commented, “We have a proud history of providing support to community programs that offer opportunities for the youth of the areas we serve, we’ve helped grow programs both in Europe and the US and when we heard of The Fires camps and clinics initiative which offers access to soccer to children of all ages and abilities, we thought it was a ideal fit for our values and mission”
Cairns concluded, “Eleven is all about a delivering a value-led solution for small to medium size businesses through a comprehensive Partnership offering tailed to their needs, In partnering with the Chicago Fire, not only do we have a team with a rich history on and off the pitch, but they also play at one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Chicago is a city that is beyond passionate about its sports and so I’m sure this partnership will be a game-changer for the local business community that get involved whilst seeing their brand, in and around Soldier Field on game day.”
