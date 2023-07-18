Jack Up Rig Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Jack Up Rig Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Jack Up Rig Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s jack up rig market forecast, the jack up rig market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 4.14 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global jack up rig industry is due to the increase in demand for oil and gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest jack up rig market share. Major jack up rig market companies include Transocean Ltd., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., Rowan Companies Inc., Shelf Drilling Ltd.
Jack Up Rig Market Segments
●By Type: Mobile Offshore Drilling Units, Turbine Installation Vessel, Barges
●By Water Depth: Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deep Water
●By Application: Oil And Gas, Construction
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Jack-up rig refers to an elevated platform with a floating hull and extendable legs that can be lowered to the ocean floor, and raised above sea level as well. It is used in oil and gas extraction, especially drilling oil from deep-sea reservoirs.
