Biotin Supplement Market Size to Grow at a Solid CAGR of 9.1% By 2031 | NOW Health Group, Inc., Doctor's Best

Biotin Supplement Market

Biotin is an essential nutrient required for the healthy growth of hair and nails. Biotin supplements helps to improve the texture of hair, skin, and nails.

A rise in awareness regarding biotin supplements is expected to propel the growth of the biotin supplements market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Biotin Supplement Market generated $583.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,410.9 million, by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report examines changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, the competitive scenario, and the regional landscape. This research provides valuable guidance to market leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups in developing strategies for long-term growth and gaining a competitive advantage.

The research report divides the global biotin supplement market into detailed segments based on product form, application, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tables and figures to provide detailed information about the various segments and their sub-segments. Engaged market participants and investors can develop strategies based on the report's highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments.

According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), around 33% of the population in the U.S. and several major nations of Europe like Denmark, the UK, and Sweden regularly consume dietary supplements and vitamin supplements which is expected to boost the biotin supplement market share. The rise in healthcare costs is expected to propel the biotin supplement market size since there is a surge in healthcare costs which resulted in populations limelight on biotin supplements to reduce healthcare expenses. According to an article by the National Library of Medicine, healthcare cost is directly affected by macroeconomic indicators because an increase in income levels of a country allows governments to increase their revenue through tax.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Life Extension, Sports Research Corporation, Vytalogy Wellness, L.L.C., Nutraceutical Corporation, SolaGarden Naturals, Nestle S.A., Doctor's Best, Inc., Zenwise, LLC, Designs for Health, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., SBR Nutrition

Public healthcare costs are influenced by Inflation because it affects the prices of goods and services including costs of health-related materials. People are shifting toward vitamin supplements to keep them healthy so they can avoid healthcare expenses with the rise in healthcare costs. According to the report of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, in the U.S., healthcare is expensive. There has been a surge in the healthcare costs and same is expected in near future. From 2017 to 2018, spending increased by 4.6% to a total of $3.6 trillion, or $11,172 per person, and it is expected to rise from 17.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028—almost one of every five dollars spent in the U.S. Thus, the rising healthcare costs along with rising inflation rates are key biotin supplements markt trends.

The report examines these key players in the global biotin supplement market in depth. To increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in various regions, these players have used various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others. To highlight the competitive scenario, the report highlights business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players.

Animal-based protein sources like beef liver, chicken liver, salmon, and eggs have a high biotin content, and rise in demand for organic animal-based protein and surge in health consciousness coupled with increase in awareness regarding healthy food habits among the global population is encouraging consumers to choose organic food products, which can hamper the growth of the market. Rise in alcohol consumption is expected to create a biotin supplement market opportunity as alcoholism can lead to biotin deficiency.

As per the report of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, alcoholism can increase the risk of biotin deficiency and many other nutrients as alcohol can block their absorption, and also because alcohol abuse is generally associated with poor dietary intake. Rise in alcoholism among the global population is expected to create a growth opportunity for the market. According to the report of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, in the U.S., 14.5 million (nearly 15 million) people ages 12 and older7 (5.3% of this age group) had alcohol use disorder (AUD). This number includes 9.0 million men7 (6.8% of men in this age group) and 5.5 million women7 (3.9% of women in this age group) in 2019.

According to the report of Our World in Data organization globally, 107 million people are estimated to have an alcohol use disorder. Such a huge number of alcoholic disorders can lead to biotin deficiency in people which is expected to boost the biotin supplement market growth. The biotin supplement market analysis is done on the basis of product form, distributional channel, application, and region. By product form, the market is divided into capsules, tablets, soft gels, liquid, gummies, and powders.

