Construction Fabrics Market Size Expected To Reach $6.68 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Construction Fabrics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Construction Fabrics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s construction fabrics market forecast, the construction fabrics market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.68 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global construction fabrics industry is due to the rise in construction activities. Europe region is expected to hold the largest construction fabrics market share. Major construction fabrics companies include Sioen Industries NV, Low & Bonar plc, Sattler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari Group, Saint-Gobain SA.
Construction Fabrics Market Segments
● By Type: Woven, Non-Woven, Other Types
● By Material: Polyester, Nylon, PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene), Cotton, Silicone Glass, ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene), Other Materials
● By Application: Acoustic Fabric, Tensile Architecture, Awnings And Canopies, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Construction fabrics are textiles that are specifically designed and manufactured for use in construction projects. These fabrics are used to reinforce concrete, stabilize soil, control erosion, provide temporary shelter, and create barriers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Construction Fabrics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Construction Fabrics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
