Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share , Trends & Business Growth till 2028

Plastic extrusion machines, which are also called plastic extruders, are utilized in a large-scale manufacturing procedure to melt and convert raw plastic into a continuous profile. They consist of a hopper, barrel, temperature controller, screw drive, and screw drive motor and mostly operate by heating, melting, and conveying the plastic through a screw, either to press it into a mold or work with it manually. By accelerating workflow and production volume, they ensure consistent output in the manufactured goods. Plastic extrusion machines offer excellent speed, a higher advantage in mass production, increased flexibility, user-friendly operation, and excellent production quality. Consequently, they are in extensive utilization across several sectors, such as building and construction, medical, transportation, consumer goods, etc.

How big is Global Plastic Extrusion Machines Market?

The global plastic extrusion machines market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Global Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Trends and Drivers:

The primary factor driving plastic extrusion machines market is the increasing demand for extruded plastic products across various industries and the shifting preferences toward automated plastic processing and manufacturing to enhance productivity and efficiency. Besides this, the elevating awareness regarding the advantages of the plastic extrusion process in producing accurately shaped cross-sectional products is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), into plastic extrusion machines is further fueling market growth. Additionally, the escalating focus of prominent manufacturers on developing innovative product variants that offer improved quality and energy efficiency is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, other factors, including rising investments in the industrial sector, the elevating technological advancements, the inflating expenditure in research and development (R&D) activities, and the expanding sales of consumer goods are expected to bolster the plastic extrusion machines market in the coming years.

Global Plastic Extrusion Machines Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Apex Engineers

• Bausano & Figli S.p.A.

• China National Chemical Corporation

• Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA

• DEGUMA-SCHÜTZ GmbH

• Extrusion Technik USA Inc.

• Hillenbrand Inc.

• Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

• Mitsuba Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co.

• KG Maschinenfabrik

• Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

• The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

• Well Shyang Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Windsor Machines Limited.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, machine type, process type, material, solution and application.

Breakup by Machine Type:

• Single-screw

• Twin-screw

Breakup by Process Type:

• Blown Film Extrusion

• Sheet/Film Extrusion

• Tubing Extrusion

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• PVC

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Others

Breakup by Solution:

• New Sales

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

• Building and Construction

• Medical

• Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

