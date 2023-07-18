Global Humectants Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Humectants Global Market Report 2023
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Humectants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s humectants market forecast, the humectants market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 37.93 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global humectants industry is due to the rise in demand in cosmetics. North America region is expected to hold the largest humectants market share. Major humectants companies include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barentz, Brenntag SE, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC.
Humectants Market Segments
●By Product: Sugar Alcohol, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Glycols, Other Products
●By Source: Synthetic, Natural
●By Application: Food And Beverages, Oral And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Paint And Coating, Pesticides, Other Application
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Humectant refers to organic molecules that are hygroscopic and have alkyd capping units on either of the ends, such as polyethylene or propylene glycol. It is used to attract and bind the water molecule to the added ingredient.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Humectants Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Humectants Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC