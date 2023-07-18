Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “Plant-Based Beverages Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the plant-based beverages market analysis. As per TBRC’s plant-based beverages market forecast, the plant-based beverages market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.53 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.47% through the forecast period.

The increasing trend of veganism is expected to propel the plant-based beverages market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest plant-based beverages market share. Major plant-based beverages market leaders include SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Pacific Foods, Nestlé S.A., Vitasoy, Harmless Harvest, Califia Farms, Freedom Foods, Campbell Soup Company, RiceBran Technologies, PepsiCo Inc., Premier Nutrition Company LLC, Mead Johnson & Company.

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segments
1) By Type: RTD Tea And Coffee, Plant Based Milk, Juices, Other Types
2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
3) By Flavor: Plain, Flavored
4) By Function: Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health, Lactose-Free Alternative, Other Functions

These types of plant beverages refer to beverages that are obtained from plant materials such as seeds, grains, and others that are used as a replacement for beverages made with milk.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

