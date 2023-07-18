Metal Biocides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the metal biocides market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the metal biocides market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.86 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.72% through the forecast period.

The high demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the metal biocides market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest metal biocides market share. Major players in the market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Milliken Chemical Company, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Sanitized AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Aarti Industries.

Metal Biocides Market Segments

1) By Type: Silver, Copper And Alloys, Zinc, Other Types

2) By End-User Industry: Building And Construction, Medical And Healthcare, Textile And Apparel, Transportation, Wood Preservation, Foods And Beverages, Agriculture, Other End-Use Industries

These types of biocides are compounds that are designed to kill, neutralize, prevent, or otherwise control harmful organisms like bacteria, fungi, algae, and other pathogens. These have widespread use in healthcare and industrial sectors to control and neutralize infections and microbial contamination. They are of two types, oxidizing and non-oxidizing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Metal Biocides Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metal Biocides Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

