Malted Barley Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Malted Barley Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s malted barley market forecast, the malted barley market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.34 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global malted barley industry is due to The growing demand for beer. Europe region is expected to hold the largest malted barley market share. Major malted barley companies include Rahr Corporation, IREKS GmbH, Muntons Malt plc, United Canadian Malt Ltd., Malting Company of Ireland.

Malted Barley Market Segments

●By Type: Basic Malt, Special Mal

●By Form: Flakes, Pellets, Granular, Powder, Liquid

●By Application: Brewing Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Malted barley is the brewer's preferred grain that has been germinated (sprouted) and dried in malting. It is for brewing, distilling, or foods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Malted Barley Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Malted Barley Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

