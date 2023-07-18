Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Zero-Emission Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Zero-Emission Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers zero-emission aircraft market analysis and every facet of the zero-emission aircraft market research. As per TBRC’s zero-emission aircraft market forecast, the zero-emission aircraft market size is predicted to reach a value of $38.07 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.3% through the forecast period.

The increasing stringency of the emission regulations is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major zero-emission aircraft market leaders include AeroDelft, Airbus S.A.S., Bye Aerospace, Eviation Aircraft, Joby Aviation, Lilium, Wright Electric, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SpaceX Aerospace Company.

Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Segments

1) By Type: Turboprop Rear Bulkhead, Turbofan System, Blended Wing Body

2) By Source: Hydrogen, Electric, Solar

3) By Range: Short-Haul, Medium-Haul, Long-Haul

4) By Technology: Electric Motor Technology, Fuel Cell Technology, Hydrogen Fuel Storage, Power Management And Distribution Technology, Other Technology

5) By Application: Passenger Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft

These types of aircraft refer to aircraft that produce no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, such as carbon dioxide or methane. These types of aircraft provides a sustainable alternative to conventional aircraft, reducing air travel's carbon footprint.

