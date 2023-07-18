Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Ulcerative Colitis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ulcerative colitis market analysis. As per TBRC’s ulcerative colitis market forecast, the ulcerative colitis market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.86 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.

The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest ulcerative colitis market share. Major ulcerative colitis market leaders include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eli-Lilly And Co., Johnson & Johnson, Index Pharmaceuticals Holdings AB, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Allergan PLC, Bayer AG.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Segments
1) By Drug Type: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-TNF Biologics, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Other Drug Types
2) By Disease Type: Ulcerative Proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-sided Colitis, Pancolitis or Universal Colitis, Fulminant Colitis
3) By Molecule Type: Biologics, Small Molecules
4) By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectables
5) By End-User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Other End-User

This type of colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and is categorized as an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue of the large intestine and causes inflammation on the superficial layer of the large intestine. It includes symptoms of diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal cramping, anemia, blood or pus in bowel movements, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ulcerative Colitis Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

