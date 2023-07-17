Hybrid Train Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast till 2028

hybrid train

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Hybrid Train?

A hybrid train refers to a locomotive transportation medium that is generally powered by an onboard rechargeable energy storage system (RESS) in combination with other fuels, such as diesel. It is located between the power source and traction transmission system that is directly connected to the wheels to promote smooth operations. A hybrid train further uses several energy-storing devices, including flywheels, supercapacitors, batteries, etc., to sustain additional energy produced from regenerative braking. As compared to conventional fuel trains, it is more emission-free, reliable, noise-free, cost-effective, and eco-friendly. Presently, hybrid trains are commercially available in compressed natural gas (CNG), solar-powered, battery-operated, and electro-diesel propulsion types.

How big is Global Hybrid Train Market?

The global hybrid train market size reached US$ 14.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.01% during 2023-2028.

Global Hybrid Train Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable mode of transportation, owing to scarcity of natural resources, is primarily driving the hybrid train market. Additionally, the growing connectivity of railways is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to promote the utilization of hybrid trains that meet the required emission and efficiency standards is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing utilization of lithium-ion batteries in hybrid trains to ensure improved voltage capacity, minimal power consumption, longer charge retention, etc., is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising number of construction activities to strengthen transportation infrastructures is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, freight companies are focusing on participating in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to collectively invest in enhanced product variants, as they help them in cutting down operating costs, including fuel and maintenance, which is anticipated to fuel the hybrid train market over the forecasted period.

Global Hybrid Train Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Alstom SA

• Ballard Power Systems Inc.

• Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles

• CRRC Corporation Limited

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• Siemens AG

• Stadler Rail AG

• The Kinki Sharyo Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Infrastructure Systems

• Solutions Corporation and Vivarail Ltd.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, propulsion type, operating speed and application.

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

• Electro-Diesel

• Battery Operated

• Hydrogen Powered

• Gas Powered

• Solar Powered

Breakup by Operating Speed:

• Below 100 Km/h

• 100-200 Km/h

• Above 200 Km/h

Breakup by Application:

• Passenger

• Freight

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

