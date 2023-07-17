Commercial Helicopter Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast till 2028

Helicopter

The rising oil and gas exploration activities are primarily driving the commercial helicopter market.

Commercial helicopters refer to aircraft that are usually powered by one or more horizontal propellers or rotors. These rotorcrafts can fly in isolated or congested places where fixed-wing and several other available aircraft cannot fulfill the mission requirements, as they are specifically designed to perform complex maneuvers in the air. There is a wide array of commercial helicopter models, including large and passenger-carrying helicopters that are extensively utilized for carrying heavy loads to remote locations and private two-person helicopters that are gaining traction for travel and mission purposes. As such, they find various applications in advertising and disaster relief campaigns across the globe.

How big is Global Commercial Helicopter Market?

The global commercial helicopter market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Global Commercial Helicopter Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising oil and gas exploration activities are primarily driving the commercial helicopter market. Additionally, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and improved travel session efficacy are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of helicopters in law enforcement, training, tourism, public safety, search and rescue (SAR), emergency medical services (EMS), and firefighting is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for luxury and enhanced comfort among consumers is propelling the usage of luxurious custom helicopters, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of low-noise and environmentally friendly helicopter systems focusing on sustainable development and the easy availability of leasing and purchasing options across countries are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive investments in R&D activities by leading companies are anticipated to fuel the commercial helicopter market over the forecasted period.

Global Commercial Helicopter Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Airbus SE

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

• Kaman Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MD Helicopters Inc.

• Robinson Helicopter Company

• Rostec

• Textron Inc.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, number of engine, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Light Helicopters

• Medium Helicopters

• Heavy Helicopters

Breakup by Number of Engine:

• Single-engine

• Multi-engine

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

• Oil and Gas

• Transport

• Medical Services

• Law Enforcement and Public Safety

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

