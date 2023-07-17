Benchmark Gensuite Welcomes Aspen Aerogels as a New Subscriber
Benchmark Gensuite is happy to announce the latest member of its global subscriber group— Aspen Aerogels.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions platform, is happy to announce the latest member of its global subscriber group— Aspen Aerogels. This technology company develops and manufactures aerogel materials primarily used in energy infrastructure, batteries, and other sustainable building materials.
Aspen Aerogels is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Aspen’s aerogel technology has been helping customers and partners with resource efficiency, e-mobility, and clean energy goals for over 20 years.
Aspen implementing Benchmark Gensuite’s enterprise-wide IT system for managing its Compliance Calendar for responsible assignment and management of task completion, Incident Management tool to manage inspections, initial injury reports, and non-compliance notices. Aspen Aerogels will also implement Benchmark Gensuite’s Action Tracking System, Safety Data Sheets, and Inspection Tool to drive their internal EHS goals.
With Benchmark Gensuite’s intuitive and user-friendly tools, Aspen Aerogels can continue growing its sustainability practices in its design, development, and manufacturing spaces. The Benchmark Gensuite team is thrilled to have Aspen Aerogels on board and looks forward to providing our full support and commitment.
You can learn more about Benchmark Gensuite® by visiting https://benchmarkgensuite.com and Aspen Aerogels at https://www.aerogel.com.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
