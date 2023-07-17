Transition in Sales Signals Shift in Gym Mats Industry from Home Gyms to Professional Facilities
Leading the Way: Ezy Mats CEO, Steven Tadic, Shares Insights on the Evolving Market Trends
We anticipated a shift in demand as the fitness industry began to recover. While there has been a decline in sales for mats used in home gyms, the demand for professional gym mats has skyrocketed.”MELBOURNE , VIC, AUSTRAIA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The gym mats industry is experiencing a notable transformation as sales shift from home gyms to professional facilities, according to Ezy Mats CEO, Steven Tadic. Recent data reveals a significant decrease of 50% in the sales of mats for domestic purposes such as yoga mats, 3-fold mats, and 20mm jigsaw mats. However, this decline has been more than offset by a substantial increase in sales of professional-grade gym mats, including tatami mats, MMA mats, rollout mats, and 40mm jigsaw mats, which have seen an impressive growth of 120% since the end of the pandemic in 2021.
As the fitness landscape adjusts to the post-pandemic era, the demand for gym mats has shifted dramatically. The pandemic spurred a surge in at-home workouts, leading to a surge in sales of domestic gym mats as fitness enthusiasts sought to maintain their exercise routines within the confines of their living spaces. However, with the reopening of gyms and the return to in-person training, a seismic shift is occurring, redirecting the market's focus towards professional-grade gym mats.
Ezy Mats, a prominent player in the gym mats industry, has closely monitored these changing trends. CEO Steven Tadic comments, "We anticipated a shift in demand as the fitness industry began to recover. While there has been a decline in sales for mats used in home gyms, the demand for professional gym mats has skyrocketed". Further adding, "Our commitment to providing high-quality, durable, and versatile gym mats has positioned us to meet the evolving needs of our customers."
The surge in demand for professional-grade gym mats can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the reopening of gyms has sparked renewed interest in group fitness classes, MMA training, and other specialized workouts that require robust and specialized flooring solutions. Tatami mats, with their optimal grip and impact absorption properties, have become a popular choice for martial arts studios and training centers. The surge in sales of MMA mats reflects the growing interest in mixed martial arts, as individuals seek out the dynamic and challenging workouts it offers.
Rollout mats have also gained traction among professional facilities, thanks to their ease of installation and versatility. These mats, which can be quickly rolled out to cover large areas, have become a go-to choice for gym owners seeking a convenient and cost-effective flooring solution for their fitness spaces.
Another key contributor to the growth of the professional-grade gym mats segment is the increasing popularity of high-intensity training programs. These demanding workouts necessitate thicker mats to provide adequate support and cushioning. Consequently, the demand for 40mm jigsaw mats has surged, as fitness enthusiasts and trainers recognize their value in minimizing the risk of injuries during intense exercise routines.
Despite the decline in sales of domestic gym mats, Ezy Mats remains committed to serving the needs of its customers across both segments. Tadic explains, "While the market landscape has shifted, we understand the importance of catering to all fitness enthusiasts. We continue to offer a wide range of gym mats, including yoga mats and other domestic options, ensuring that we meet the diverse needs of our customers."
As the industry continues to evolve, Ezy Mats anticipates further innovation in gym mat technologies and materials to meet the evolving demands of the fitness community. The company remains dedicated to delivering superior products that prioritize safety, durability, and performance, enabling fitness enthusiasts to pursue their goals with confidence.
