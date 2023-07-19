Casefile Presents' Investigates Cold Case of Music Exec Brett Cantor in New True Crime Podcast

Dragonfly, Brett Cantor Murder Mystery Brett Cantor, 1993 LA Times, OJ Simpson Trial 1995

We go behind the velvet ropes to explore the dark side of Hollywood to investigate the unsolved 1993 murder of music executive Brett Cantor.

I'll never forget this Hollywood party that Heidi Fleiss threw - it was one of the wildest nights of my life. Everyone was there, from Jack Nicholson to Prince and Madonna.” — Dragonfly, Brett Cantor Murder Mystery