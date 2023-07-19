Casefile Presents' Investigates Cold Case of Music Exec Brett Cantor in New True Crime Podcast
We go behind the velvet ropes to explore the dark side of Hollywood to investigate the unsolved 1993 murder of music executive Brett Cantor.
I'll never forget this Hollywood party that Heidi Fleiss threw - it was one of the wildest nights of my life. Everyone was there, from Jack Nicholson to Prince and Madonna.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to plunge into the heart of LA's shadowy 90s music scene with Casefile Presents' gripping new podcast series, "Dragonfly: Brett Cantor Murder Mystery." This rock 'n' roll true crime story is now available on Apple, Spotify, and other major podcast streaming platforms.
Casefile Presents takes listeners behind the velvet ropes to explore the exclusive Hollywood club scene and the nightlife king and queen pins who ruled it. In this world, secrets trade hands like currency; among the most compelling is who murdered Brett Cantor.
The tragic death of Brett Cantor sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. At just 25, Cantor had built an impressive career as an A&R executive at Chrysalis Music Group and was instrumental in helping discover bands like Rage Against the Machine.
Brett was at the top of his game, dating actress Rose McGowan and signing on as a partner in a popular Hollywood nightclub called Dragonfly. However, on July 30, 1993, Brett's life in the fast lane took a tragic turn, and the music executive was murdered in his Hollywood apartment. The case remains unsolved 30 years later.
The new true crime series follows the soundtrack of Brett Cantor's life, unraveling the rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding his murder, including a behind-the-scenes look at the OJ Simpson trial and the defense team's attempt to link Brett's case to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
We go inside the 90s music scene to explore the motivations, suspects, and theories behind Brett Cantor’s unsolved murder and reveal the findings of our 3-year cold case investigation into Brett's final days, murder, and the haunting aftermath documented by his family and friends.
Through a series of compelling first-person interviews, original homicide investigation insights, and expert crime scene analysis, each episode of Dragonfly provides an in-depth look at the key players and events surrounding Brett Cantor’s cold case.
It’s one rock n roll true crime story you will never forget.
About Casefile Presents
Casefile Presents is a pioneering podcasting platform created by the globally acclaimed podcast Casefile True Crime, boasting over 500 million downloads worldwide. Its mission is to enhance the reach of existing podcasts while providing a platform for new podcast talent and projects to voice their stories.
