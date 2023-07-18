Sunly Home joins forces with Lowe's to expand renewable home energy offerings across retail locations
Leading whole-home technology provider, Sunly Home, teams up with Lowe's to offer clean, renewable energy solutions to homeowners across the country
It's inspiring to collaborate with established, trusted retailers who share our dedication to delivering sustainable solutions to homeowners nationwide”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunly Home, a rapidly-growing home energy innovator, announced today it will continue its remarkable expansion by offering whole-home solar energy, smart home technology, reliable backup battery power, and EV charging to homeowners at select Lowe's retail locations nationwide. Following the company's successful launch in Virginia, Sunly Home is now poised to offer whole-home solar energy, smart home technology, reliable backup battery power, and EV charging solutions to homeowners shopping at Lowe's across the country. This strategic move solidifies Sunly Home's commitment to making clean, sustainable home energy accessible to a broader customer base.
"Expanding our product availability to Lowe's retail locations is a thrilling development for us. It's inspiring to collaborate with established, trusted retailers who share our dedication to delivering sustainable solutions to homeowners nationwide," said Jeremy Joyner, CEO of Sunly Home. "Our comprehensive lineup of solar panels, backup batteries, and EV chargers is intricately designed to seamlessly integrate, empowering homeowners to take control of their energy consumption and reduce their carbon footprint. By enhancing accessibility to our innovative products, we aim to enable more homeowners to achieve energy independence and experience the affordability and reliability of sustainable home energy."
Sunly Home has swiftly emerged as a trailblazer, known for its relentless pursuit of innovation and uncompromising quality. By offering a premium range of solar panels, backup batteries, and EV chargers, coupled with attractive $0 down financing options, Sunly Home empowers homeowners nationwide to generate and utilize clean, cost-effective home energy. The cutting-edge Sunly Home mobile app allows seamless tracking of energy usage, ensuring homeowners remain informed and in control. With the strategic launch in Lowe's retail locations, Sunly Home aims to reach and serve thousands of homeowners across the nation, providing a seamless and convenient avenue for customers to adopt sustainable energy solutions.
How to order
Sunly Home will offer whole-home solar energy solutions in select Lowe’s retail locations coast-to-coast. Homeowners can also order Sunly Home energy products by visiting the company’s website at sunlyhome.com.
About Sunly Home
Sunly Home is a rapidly growing, full-service home technology company powering a better future for people and the planet. As the realities and demands of climate change, rising economic inflation, and widespread power outages feel more urgent every day, people turn to Sunly for clean, affordable home energy they can depend on to power their homes. Sunly whole-home energy solutions seamlessly integrate rooftop solar panels, smart home technology, backup batteries, and EV charging, giving homeowners the electric power they need to live their best lives at little to no upfront cost. With fully-integrated, next-gen technology and low-cost financing, Sunly is unlocking the connected home and pioneering a new era of business innovation where “better for the planet” includes “better for homeowners and stakeholders alike.”
Founded in 2020, Sunly Home offers integrated, whole-home energy solutions to homeowners coast-to-coast. Connect with us to learn more about our products, our business, and why people are at the heart of everything we do.
