NBC Sports Uphill Climb Presented by Shimano, The women Who Rode the Tour de France Available Now Exclusively on Peacock

Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Impossible Race

By sharing stories like Uphill Climb, we connect the past with the present, raise awareness about women’s cycling and forge a path for progress.” — Kate Veronneau, Director of Women’s Strategy at Zwift

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered The Impossible Race,” presented by Shimano, an original documentary about one of the most significant yet lesser-known stories in sports, is available now exclusively on Peacock in the United States. The story was produced in conjunction with NBC Sports, the U.S. home of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

A podcast series now available on NBCSports.com/podcasts and major podcast platforms, featuring interviews with key women to provide further insight into the original race. European audiences can watch the documentary on Discovery +.

Executive Producer Allyson J. Davis, Impakt Partners, emphasizes the imperative of telling this story: “These pioneering women athletes faced enormous obstacles, dug deep, gave it their all and triumphed in the world’s toughest race, the Tour de France,” she says. “By telling the stories of these incredible competitors from the 1980s, viewers will be able to see the current women’s live race, resurrected in 2022 after 33 years, from an entirely new perspective.”

The racers navigated the same courses as their male counterparts, defying immense odds and shattering stereotypes of female athletes. These “hidden figures” of cycling paved the way for the return of women to the race in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift.

Directed by Jill Yesko, “Uphill Climb” chronicles the struggle of riders who fought for equality in cycling when then odds were stacked against them. “Uphill Climb” includes rare footage of the 1984 Tour de France Féminin, behind the scenes interviews with NBC Sports commentator, universally known as “voice of cycling,” Phil Liggett, and narration by Kate Veronneau, Director of Women’s Strategy at Zwift -- an integral figure in the return of the women’s Tour. Says Veronneau, “By sharing stories like Uphill Climb, we connect the past with the present, raise awareness about women’s cycling and forge a path for progress.”

