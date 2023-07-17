Water Meter Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

xxx Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Water Meter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s water meter market forecast, the water meter market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.78 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global water meter industry is due to the increasing water consumption. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water meter market share. Major water meter companies include Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc., Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc.

Water Meter Market Segments

● By Product Type: Mechanical Water Meter, Smart Water Meter

● By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A water meter is a device that provides a measurement of water flowing through a pipe system or other outlet. Water meters are placed in a box, which is fitted underground or over the ground on public land. They generally feature automated meter reading technology.

